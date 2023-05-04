Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 27,102 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,264,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,581,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after buying an additional 2,845,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 246,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.