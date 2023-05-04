Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 81,361 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.68.
EFXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $760.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.61%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
