Energi Price Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $6.99 million and $99,934.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,267,087 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

