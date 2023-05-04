Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 315,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,489 shares of company stock worth $571,367. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.