EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading Up 4.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 9,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 101,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.58.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

