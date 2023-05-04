EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading Up 4.5% on Strong Earnings

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $98.00. Approximately 9,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 101,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.74.

The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.