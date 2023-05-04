Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.40

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 44660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

