Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 330,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 78,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72.

About Entourage Health

(Get Rating)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Further Reading

