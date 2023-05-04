Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.5 %

ENV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

