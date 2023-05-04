Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

ENV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

