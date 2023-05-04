Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) shares were down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.
About Equatorial Energia
Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.
