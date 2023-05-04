Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $214.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 22.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $200.00 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

