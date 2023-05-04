Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $697.63 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.24.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

