Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.23 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $31.15-$32.00 EPS.

Equinix Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $31.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $729.57. The company had a trading volume of 358,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

