Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

DENN stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

