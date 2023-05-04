Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ACHC, ADNT, ALGT, ALLO, AMED, APA, ARE, ASH, ATUS, AVDX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $95.00.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $50.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $97.00.
APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $57.00.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $166.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $142.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $139.00 to $129.00.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $3.00.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $135.00.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $150.00.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $124.00.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $83.00.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $77.00.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $118.00.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $571.00 to $568.00.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $109.00.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $80.00.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $132.00 to $138.00.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $61.00.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $225.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $240.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $278.00 to $221.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $103.00 to $90.00.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $89.00.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $835.00.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $753.00 to $768.00.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $687.00 to $700.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $161.00 to $166.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $98.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $120.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $105.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $150.00.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.30 to $5.00.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $245.00.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $180.00.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $32.00.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $58.00.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $106.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.50.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $420.00 to $460.00.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.30 to $26.90.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $78.00.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $50.00.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $265.00.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $420.00 to $490.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $475.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $505.00.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.00.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $2.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $472.00 to $476.00.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $68.00.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $42.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $48.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $15.00.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $116.00 to $111.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $125.00.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.75 to $5.40.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $361.00.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $67.00.
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from £150 ($187.41) to £156 ($194.90).
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $40.00.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $89.00.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $150.00.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00.
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $126.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $92.00 to $86.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $29.00.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $37.00.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $22.00.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.50.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $7.00.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $155.00 to $130.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $80.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $115.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $115.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $100.00.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $13.50.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $59.00.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $192.00.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $201.00.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $68.00.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $11.00.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $16.00.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $46.00.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $285.00 to $256.00.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $215.00.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $225.00.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $225.00.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $190.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $225.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $220.00 to $240.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $240.00.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $125.00.
TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$161.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $43.00 to $51.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $46.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $156.00.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $151.00.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.
