Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 4th (ACHC, ADNT, ALGT, ALLO, AMED, APA, ARE, ASH, ATUS, AVDX)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 4th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $95.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $50.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $105.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $97.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $57.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $166.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $142.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $109.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $139.00 to $129.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $3.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $105.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $135.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $150.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $124.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $83.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $77.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $165.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $118.00.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $30.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $571.00 to $568.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $109.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $81.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $80.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $132.00 to $138.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $43.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $61.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $225.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $240.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $278.00 to $221.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $103.00 to $90.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $89.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $835.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $753.00 to $768.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $687.00 to $700.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $161.00 to $166.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $98.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $120.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $105.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $150.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.30 to $5.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $245.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $180.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $32.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $32.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $42.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $58.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $106.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $420.00 to $460.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $123.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $37.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.30 to $26.90.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $78.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $50.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $46.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $265.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $420.00 to $490.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $475.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $505.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $12.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $4.00 to $2.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $472.00 to $476.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $68.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $42.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $48.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $15.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $116.00 to $111.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $125.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.75 to $5.40.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $361.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $67.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from £150 ($187.41) to £156 ($194.90).

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $40.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $89.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $150.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $27.00 to $19.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $20.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $170.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $126.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $92.00 to $86.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $29.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $37.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $22.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $24.00.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.50.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $7.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $75.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $155.00 to $130.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $80.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $115.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $115.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $100.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $13.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $59.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $192.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $201.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $68.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $11.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $16.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $46.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $285.00 to $256.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $215.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $206.00 to $225.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $225.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $230.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $190.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $225.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $220.00 to $240.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $240.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $125.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$161.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $43.00 to $51.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $46.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $41.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $156.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $151.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $55.00.

