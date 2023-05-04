Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,419,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,323,972 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 2.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $135,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE EQC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 114,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

