Equity Investment Corp Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,258,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.74. 6,519,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,016,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.