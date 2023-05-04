Equity Investment Corp Has $103.17 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,079 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up approximately 3.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.88% of Globe Life worth $103,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,902. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

