Equity Investment Corp Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,701,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after buying an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 318,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 124,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

