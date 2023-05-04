Equity Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $69,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

