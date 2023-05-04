Equity Investment Corp Invests $235,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 15,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 276,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

