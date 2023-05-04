Equity Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.83% of Oshkosh worth $47,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. 104,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

