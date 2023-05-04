ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $60.00. ESAB shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 21,850 shares.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ESAB by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

