Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,037. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,745.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

