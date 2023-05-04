Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.71 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $90.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.25 or 0.00066735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,847.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00304862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00540638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00406319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,771,215 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.