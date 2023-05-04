Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $76.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.35 or 0.00066347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00302472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00534697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.36 or 0.00405759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,775,488 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

