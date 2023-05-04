Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

