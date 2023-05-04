ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.