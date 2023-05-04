EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 1%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

EV Biologics Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

EV Biologics Company Profile

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

