Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $32.00. Evolent Health shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 478,886 shares.

Specifically, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Evolent Health Stock Down 11.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

