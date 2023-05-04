Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Up 1.3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25. Approximately 493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s previous dividend of $1.25.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment consists of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

