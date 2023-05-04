Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.42 EPS.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

EXC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 3,358,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

