FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $393.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.94 and a 200 day moving average of $420.13. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

