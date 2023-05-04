Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 68,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

About Fancamp Exploration

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.