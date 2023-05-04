Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

FATE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 895,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

