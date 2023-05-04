F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FG traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 347,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.57. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

