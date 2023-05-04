Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 836,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 202,957 shares.The stock last traded at $112.58 and had previously closed at $113.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 747,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

