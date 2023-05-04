Financial Analysis: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rivian Automotive and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 6 11 0 2.47 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 126.25%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -407.24% -37.49% -30.75% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Elio Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 7.19 -$6.75 billion ($7.41) -1.75 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 11.65, meaning that its share price is 1,065% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elio Motors beats Rivian Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

