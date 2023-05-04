Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.48

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.48 and traded as low as C$10.92. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 20,088 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 76.22%. The company had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.926971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

