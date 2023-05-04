First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director John J. Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

