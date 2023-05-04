First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 687,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Featured Stories

