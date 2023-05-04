First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.11

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 78124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.24%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 271.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

