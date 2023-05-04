First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Position Increased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 3.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FCTR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,390 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

