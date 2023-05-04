First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,390 shares. The stock has a market cap of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

