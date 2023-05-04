First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

