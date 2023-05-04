FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 599,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

FirstService Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $146.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FirstService

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

