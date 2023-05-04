Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $65,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

