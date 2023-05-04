Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.34 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

