FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down to $123.76

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.76, but opened at $118.80. FMC shares last traded at $114.62, with a volume of 271,078 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.